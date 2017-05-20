'Dragon Quest XI' News: More Details About How Monsters Can Help With Exploring Revealed

"Dragon Quest XI" is aiming to provide players with an enormous world that they can have fun exploring, though it looks like there may be times when they will have to call for help to reach certain areas.

Dragon Quest XI official website'Dragon Quest XI's' protagonist gets some help from a Bee Rider inside the game

Previously, it was already revealed that certain methods of exploration would become possible once players enlisted the help of monsters inside the game.

As indicated by images shown on the game's official website, there are flying monsters that can assist players as well as others that can climb up walls.

Interestingly enough, however, it seems as though these helpful monsters will have specific roles in the game.

According to a recent report from RPGFan, among the monsters that can help players explore in specific ways are the Bee Riders, the Dragon Riders, the Skull Riders and the Pearl Mobiles.

Beginning with the Bee Riders, these are the monsters that players should look for if they need to fly across a short distance. Dragon Riders are massive monsters who appear as though they too may be able to take players to the skies, perhaps for even longer flights.

As mentioned earlier, climbing up cliffs and even walls is possible as well. But in order to do this, they will need to find a Skull Rider first. Lastly, players who want to reach some higher areas inside "Dragon Quest XI" may first need to locate a Pearl Mobile.

It is still unclear if there are other monsters in the game that may be essential for exploring as well.

One last thing, those aforementioned monsters are likely not going to just help players out right away, so they may need to defeat them in battle first before they cooperate.

Players will be able to learn more about monsters and exploration themselves as soon as "Dragon Quest XI" is released for the PlayStation 4 and the Nintendo 3DS inside Japan on July 29.