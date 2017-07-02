'Dragon Quest XI' News: More Details About Martina and Row's Fighting Abilities Revealed

YouTube courtesy of Square Enix'Dragon Quest XI' is set to be released in Japan on July 29

"Dragon Quest XI" is already due out later this month in Japan, but while fans wait for its arrival, they can go ahead and learn more about two of the party members who will be featured.

To be more specific, players can now learn more about Martina and Row.

Additional details regarding the two characters were included in a recent edition of the Weekly Jump magazine, and Siliconera has provided translations of the important revelations.

First off, fans are now learning more about the martial artist Martina. Martina is an incredibly graceful individual and she uses that to land attacks that can devastate opponents in front of her.

Among the attacks that she will be able to use inside the new role-playing game are those of the melee type, such as the Miracle Moon and the Witch Nail. Martina can also unleash the skill known as Lightning Storm to electrify her opponents.

Martina also has the Sexy Beam skill in her arsenal, and this is one meant to charm opponents.

As for Row, this unassuming "Dragon Quest XI" party member is actually quite powerful and he can use both spells and skills inside the game.

Two of the spells that Row can cast are Kacrackle and Kazam, and these are based on the ice and dark elements respectively. If a party member falls in battle, players can also call on Row to use the Kazing spell to revive that ally.

Row also possesses the Revival Staff skill that, as its name implies, can also bring a party member back to life. His Riger Crush skill deals damage while the one known as Null Baptism removes buffs that opponents may have used on themselves.

RPG fans will be able to get "Dragon Quest XI" as soon as it is released for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo 3DS inside Japan on July 29.