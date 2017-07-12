'Dragon Quest XI' News: More Details About 'Small Medals' Revealed; Special Rewards To Be Given to Collectors

YouTube courtesy of Square Enix Numerous 'Small Medals' can be found in the world of 'Dragon Quest XI'

"Dragon Quest XI" features numerous collectibles that will yield valuable rewards should players take the time to really search for them. Among those collectibles are the items known as "Small Medals."

Developers already revealed more details about these "Small Medals" previously.

The details were posted over on the game's official website, and Gematsu provided translations of those revelations.

The "Small Medals" are scattered all over the world, and if they are anything like the "Mini Medals" that have been featured in earlier installments of the series, players will then really have to search for them carefully, as some will be hidden.

A report from DualShockers even noted that some of the "Small Medals" will be found in treasure chest.

Once players have obtained enough of these medals, they will then be able to go to a certain location and trade them in for rewards.

More details about this special location and the rewards that will be provided were revealed by the developers during a recent event, Siliconera reported.

When it comes to the location, it looks as though players will need to find the place known as the "Medal Girls Academy." "Dragon Quest XI" players who visit this place with "Small Medals" in hand can then trade them in and have their cards stamped.

After trading in those "Small Medals," players can receive special articles of clothing.

These articles of clothing will be ones players will want to have as well, as they can apparently change how party members look. It is still unclear if special outfits will be made available to all party members or if only female members can get them.

It is similarly unclear if there may be other types of rewards that players can obtain in exchange for their "Small Medals."

"Dragon Quest XI" will be released for the PlayStation 4 and the Nintendo 3DS in Japan on July 29.