'Dragon Quest XI' News: More Details About the Game's Skill Panel Have Been Revealed

Similar to other role-playing games, "Dragon Quest XI" features a progression system of its own that will gradually allow players to gain access to new abilities.

YouTube courtesy of Square EnixSkill Panels will differ from one party member to the next inside 'Dragon Quest XI'

The progression system that will be featured in the game is known as the Skill Panel.

Developers have already revealed important details about the Skill Panel via the game's official website. A previous report from Gematsu features translations of those Skill Panel-related details.

In the game, players will need to acquire Skill Points in order to make progress in the Skill Panel.

Players have control over how they progress through the Skill Panel. This means they can stick to specific paths and create powerful specialists or even branch out in different directions and develop more balanced fighters.

According to a recent report from DualShockers, some of the skills situated away from the middle of the Skill Panel may require more points to be unlocked, so players may need more time if this is the path of progression that they want to take.

Notably, Skill Panels vary from one party member to the next inside "Dragon Quest XI," and this should give players opportunities to see which progression styles work better for specific characters.

As for the skills themselves, there are ones in the game that are based on weapons and special "Hero" skills as well. The characteristics of the party members also affect which skills are included in their Skill Panels.

Some previously released screenshots also offer early looks at some of the combat skills that players will be able to use against their opponents inside the game.

The stats of the different party members can also be increased via the Skill Panel.

"Dragon Quest XI" will be released for the PlayStation 4 and the Nintendo 3DS inside Japan on July 29, but a release date for the Switch version has not been announced yet.