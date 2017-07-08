'Dragon Quest XI' News: More Details About the Yocchi Tribe Have Been Revealed

YouTube courtesy of Square Enix 'Dragon Quest XI' shown being played on the Nintendo 3DS

The Nintendo 3DS version of "Dragon Quest XI" includes some exclusive features, and among them is the Yocchi Tribe.

Developers previously revealed new details about the Yocchi via the game's official website, and Gematsu provided translations of those revelations.

Players will encounter the Yocchi at a certain point in the game, and upon meeting the members of the tribe, the protagonist will be invited to visit their village.

Once players have gotten to know the Yocchi a bit, they will then be asked to enter the dungeon known as the Labyrinth Beyond Time where they will then have to utilize the StreetPass feature of the Nintendo 3DS to gather the Yocchi found there.

According to a recent report from DualShockers, the Yocchi are apparently ranked and whichever rank they have may determine the type of spells they can cast and the barriers they can break through. The rank of the Yocchis may come into play while going through the Labyrinth Beyond Time.

Players should also be wary of the bosses known as the Gate Keepers. It is unclear just how many of these bosses are present, so players will want to be fully prepared before they even set foot inside the dungeon.

Apart from the Yocchi and the enemies, "Dragon Quest XI" players may also be able to find treasure chests and Adventure Log Passwords in the dungeon, the latter of which are expected to be of great importance to the members of the tribe.

Players will likely want to spend time searching for these Adventure Log Passwords too as they may grant entry to special places.

Role-playing game fans will be able to try out these 3DS-exclusive features for themselves as soon as "Dragon Quest XI" is released for that handheld and for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on July 29.