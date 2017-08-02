'Dragon Quest XI' News: More Details About Western Version To Be Revealed This Fall

YouTube courtesy of Square Enix 'Dragon Quest XI' will travel to the west next year

"Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age" is set to make its way west, but role-playing game fans will not have to wait until then to hear more about it.

Not long after it was announced that the game would be released in the west, it was also revealed that additional details about it would be made available before the end of this year.

To be more specific, the franchise's official Twitter account shared that the additional details would be coming sometime in the fall.

At this point, there are still numerous things that need to be revealed regarding the western version of this particular RPG.

For instance, it is still unclear which platforms may be able to support it.

The currently available Japanese version of "Dragon Quest XI" is out for the PlayStation 4 as well as the Nintendo 3DS. And in all likelihood, the western variant of this RPG will be released for those platforms too.

The PS4 and Nintendo 3DS versions differ from one another in a quite few ways, and it is worth seeing if these will be retained once the latest installment of the "Dragon Quest" series is made available to western players.

It is worth noting that a Nintendo Switch version of the RPG is in the works right now as well, though developers have yet to announce when this will be released in Japan.

Game designer Yuji Horii also revealed that the game is currently being localized into five different languages, but thus far, the only one that has been confirmed is English. Perhaps the other four languages will be announced during the fall as well.

The Japanese website of the game already contains several details for those interested in learning more about it right now.

RPG fans will be able to go on the adventure contained inside "Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age" as soon as it is released in the west sometime next year.