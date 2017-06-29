'Dragon Quest XI' News: Nintendo 3DS Version Will Feature 2D and 3D Modes, Differences Detailed

"Dragon Quest XI" is coming to the Nintendo 3DS, and that handheld's features will enable players to have different experiences while going through the game.

YouTube courtesy of Square Enix'Dragon Quest XI' shown being played on the Nintendo 3DS

That is because the 3DS version of this role-playing game will come with 2D and 3D modes.

Developers revealed more about how the 2D and 3D modes differ from one another over on the game's official website, and Gematsu provided translations of the important details.

Beginning with the 2D mode, this is one that may be familiar to fans of old school RPGs. Upon encountering an opponent, players will be looking at them in first-person mode. Battles in 2D mode can still be spectacular with several visual elements appearing onscreen to accurately depict the action that is taking place.

Just to drive home that old school theme, players who prefer 2D mode can encounter enemies randomly while they are exploring.

3D mode is a little more elaborate.

Instead of encountering enemies randomly, "Dragon Quest XI" players will now see these foes wandering about. Players should be careful around these enemies as they may end up getting surrounded. They also need to keep their eyes on the map constantly, or else they may run into an enemy that catches them by surprise.

At the start, players will see both the 2D and 3D modes, but at a certain point in the game, they will need to choose between the two. If players are unhappy with their initial choice, they can drop by the churches in the game to switch to the other mode.

There is also a feature in the game known as "Memories of Your Adventure," and this allows players to look back at scenes that have already taken place in the mode of their choice.

"Dragon Quest XI" will be released for the Nintendo 3DS and the PS4 in Japan on July 29.