'Dragon Quest XI' News: Prominent Members of the Delcadar Kingdom Identified, Could Stand in Opposition to the Protagonist

No epic Japanese role-playing game's journey would be complete if the protagonist didn't run into some kind of opposition from some powerful antagonists, and it looks like the developers have just named some of the ones players will face in "Dragon Quest XI."

Dragon Quest XI official websiteThese members of the Kingdom of Delcadar may stand in the way of 'Dragon Quest XI's' protagonist

It was already revealed previously that the game's protagonist would run into some trouble once he made his way to the Kingdom of Delcadar, with the problem specifically stemming from his mysterious past.

Now, players can learn more about who exactly may give the protagonist problems.

The new details about the possible antagonists were posted over on the game's official website, and a recent report from Gematsu translated many of the relevant bits of information that were shared by the developers.

First off, players are formally introduced to the King of Delcadar, a noble man also known as The Rare Emperor.

The King is dedicated to keeping order within the land he rules over, and he does so by drawing from his wealth of wisdom and experience. Make no mistake, however, as the king is not just some frail, old man and players may even find out for themselves that he is an extraordinary swordsman.

Perhaps the only one in the Kingdom of Delcadar capable of overwhelming the king physically is none other than his general Greig. The fiercely loyal Greig is a formidable warrior and a challenge from him is one players will not want to take lightly.

One more name players will also need to remember belongs to Homer, otherwise known as the kingdom's brilliant strategist, and it looks like he possesses some magical powers that may add to the challenge of defeating him in battle.

Players can learn more about the King of Delcadar, Greig and Homer as soon as "Dragon Quest XI" is made available to PS4 and Nintendo 3DS owners in Japan on July 29.