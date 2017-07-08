'Dragon Quest XI' News: Skills and Spells of the Protagonist and Camus Detailed

YouTube courtesy of Square Enix The characters in 'Dragon Quest XI' can use different moves to defeat enemies

Developers have already revealed important details about the spells and skills that different party members can use inside "Dragon Quest XI." And now, the moves of the protagonist and Camus are getting the attention.

The new details about Camus and the protagonist were included in a recent issue of the Weekly Jump magazine, and Gematsu provided translations of the revelations.

Beginning with Camus, this fiercely loyal, street-smart combatant likes to use different weapons inside the game.

With a boomerang equipped, Camus can use the Starburst Throw to attack different enemies.

When fighting from range, Camus can also cast Jibariina, a spell that takes effect and deals damage to opponents whenever they perform actions.

Camus is a capable close-range fighter as well.

The Assassin Attack is one move that Camus unleashes while using a dagger, and it can instantly eliminate an opponent. Camus also has the two-handed sword skill known as Sword Guard that players may use for defensive purposes.

Camus has one more trick up his sleeve in the form of the Clone skill. After using this skill, two additional copies of him will appear.

Moving on now to "Dragon Quest XI's" protagonist, he seems to be that classic heroic figure as he prefers to use one-handed and two-handed swords.

His one-handed sword skills have yet to be detailed, but when equipped with a two-handed sword, the protagonist can hit opponents with the All-Out Slash and the Dragon Slash. Both moves are designed to deal massive amounts of damage.

The protagonist also possesses the Zone Hit that enables him to enter what is known as the Zone – an altered state where he becomes capable of unleashing several powerful attacks.

The protagonist may also assist his allies by protecting them with the Kaclang spell.

Finally, developers also revealed that the protagonist can pull off the Sword Dance, something described as a "sword god skill" that involves him landing multiple hits on an opponent.

Fans can see the protagonist, Camus and the other party members in action as soon as "Dragon Quest XI" is released for the PlayStation 4 and the Nintendo 3DS in Japan on July 29.