'Dragon Quest XI' News: Square Enix Still Not Talking About the Nintendo Switch Version

There are three versions of "Dragon Quest XI" in development, the first two – which are coming to the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo 3DS – have been fleshed out quite well, but the last one is almost entirely unknown.

The third version of the new role-playing game is the one coming to the Nintendo Switch, but it is easy to understand if fans are unaware of that given that the developers themselves are not talking about it.

For instance, during Square Enix's annual shareholders' meeting that was held just a few days ago, someone in attendance called on the company to launch the Switch version of the game along with the PS4 and 3DS variants. This individual also asked the company to do things that will help get younger players interested in the "Dragon Quest" series, DualShockers reported.

In response to the attendee, Square Enix said "Please look forward to our future initiatives in both areas you pointed out."

That was essentially a non-answer, and unfortunately, people have heard a lot of that whenever the topic of "Dragon Quest XI's" Switch version gets brought up.

Even on the rare occasions when the developers do talk about the Switch variant of the RPG, the things they say ultimately amount to a request for people to stay tuned, the same as what was said during the shareholders' meeting.

Back in May, producer Yosuke Saito indicated that they may have something to say about the Switch version when the time is right for that, Gematsu reported.

That was actually an improvement over what happened during a more recent Nintendo Direct when nothing was revealed about the Switch variant at all, Destructoid reported.

All of this simply seems to suggest that even though the PS4 and Nintendo 3DS versions of "Dragon Quest XI" are already due out in Japan on July 29, the wait for the Switch version of the RPG may extend well beyond that.