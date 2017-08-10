'Dragon Quest XI' News: Switch Version Still in the Works, Additional Development Time Needed 'Due to Technical Adjustments'

Still no release date known for the Switch version of 'Dragon Quest XI'

YouTube courtesy of Square Enix Fans still waiting to find out about when the Switch version of 'Dragon Quest XI' will be released

"Dragon Quest XI" is a hit inside Japan and is proving to be a popular title for the PlayStation 4 and the Nintendo 3DS. However, there is still one more version expected to be released.

The new role-playing game is also due out for the Nintendo Switch, but to this point, fans still know very little about it.

More recently, however, executive producer Yu Miyake offered a bit of an explanation for why this third version is still unavailable.

Speaking recently to Toyo Keizai, Miyake revealed that there are "technical adjustments" that apparently need to be made, and because of these, the development of the Switch version has taken up more time, DualShockers reported.

Miyake also provided a bit of good news as he assured fans that the Switch version of "Dragon Quest XI" remains in active development.

Unfortunately, there are still important details about the Switch version of the RPG that remain shrouded in mystery up to this point.

For instance, the 3DS and PS4 variants of the game differ significantly in terms of visuals, and thus far, developers have yet to indicate which version will more closely resemble the one coming to the Switch.

Furthermore, given that the Switch does offer some unique features of its own, there are still questions about whether the newest "Dragon Quest" game can take advantage of those.

Also, with the game set to be released in the west next year, it remains to be seen if the Switch version will be making that trip as well.

Given that the Japanese version of the RPG coming to the Switch still has no release date itself, that makes it seem unlikely that gamers in the west will be getting it in 2018. At this point, fans will just have to wait until the developers talk about the Switch version again.

More news about the Switch version of "Dragon Quest XI" should be made available soon.