'Dragon Quest XI' News: Upcoming RPG Will Feature a Crafting System for Enhancing Weapons and Pieces of Equipment

"Dragon Quest XI" is set to challenge players by throwing countless enemies at them, many of whom will likely be difficult to defeat, which is why they will need good weapons and sturdy pieces of armor for the upcoming battles.

YouTube courtesy of Square Enix'Dragon Quest XI' players will be able to craft the weapons they use to take down monsters in the game

The good news for players is that the upcoming role-playing game will feature a new crafting system that will allow them to create the weapons and pieces of armor they may need for battles in the future.

Specific details about the crafting system are included in a new issue of the Weekly Jump magazine, and Siliconera has translated some of the important bits of information included about what is reportedly known inside the game as the "Mysterious Forge."

The first thing players need to do if they actually want to use the "Mysterious Forge" is to find recipes. Recipes are found in all kinds of places, so players will want to check all the bookshelves they can as these apparently hold many of them.

Players will then want to browse through those recipes to see what materials are needed to create the items they are looking for. Once they know which crafting materials are required, players will then have to search all over the world of "Dragon Quest XI" to find them.

After the recipes and the materials have been tracked down and obtained, players can then move on to the actual crafting. It looks like the crafting process will be depicted as a kind of mini game that requires players to fill gauges and pay attention to the "Success Zone."

If players find the crafting process a bit difficult, they should know that there are skills in the game that may make things easier for them.

The "Mysterious Forge" can also be used to enhance existing pieces of equipment and weapons, so players will likely be using it a lot.

"Dragon Quest XI" is set to be released for the PlayStation 4 and the Nintendo 3DS in Japan on July 29.