'Dragon Quest XI' News: Zone System Detailed Further, Another Co-Op Skill Revealed

Dragon Quest XI official website 'Dragon Quest XI's' protagonist and Camus preparing to use a co-op skill

"Dragon Quest XI" features a Zone System that enables the party members to unleash some devastating attacks.

Developers already revealed some details about the Zone System previously via the game's official website, and Siliconera provided translations for those.

First off, a party member can go into Zone Mode after sustaining a certain amount of damage from enemies. Once in this altered state, this individual will now feature increased stats.

That is not all though, as when the protagonist enters Zone Mode, he can then team up with other party members to execute some special co-op moves.

Pairing up with Camus enables the protagonist to use the "Falcon Dance" and "Shadow Attack" co-op moves. The protagonist can also join forces with Sylvia and Row to execute the "Rose Hurricane."

There is even a co-op skill involving all members of the party known as "Giga Burst."

Other party members can also team up and use different co-op skills.

For instance, Row and Martina will be able to use the "Magic Fists Display" to pummel opponents in "Dragon Quest XI."

Recently, developers revealed one more co-op skill that is going to be featured in the game.

Featured in a recent V-Jump livestream, party members Senya and Veronica were shown using the move known as "Ramuda's Prayer" that provides valuable healing, Siliconera reported.

Another thing fans should know is that there is apparently an item called "Miraculous Drop" in the game which they can use to quickly enter Zone Mode. This item will come in very handy during a difficult boss fight or in any situation where the party members are near death.

Lastly, fans should be aware that even enemies can enter Zone Mode and use co-op skills themselves, so they need to watch out for that while in battle.

"Dragon Quest XI" is set to be released for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo 3DS in Japan on July 29.