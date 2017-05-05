'Dragon Quest XI' News: Zone System Explained, Gives Players Access to Devastating Attacks

"Dragon Quest XI" will continue the franchise's long-running tradition of utilizing a turn-based battle system, but that does not necessarily mean every single element will be the same as before.

YouTube courtesy of Square Enix'Dragon Quest XI' will be released in Japan on July 29

For instance, developers recently revealed the new Zone System that will open up different ways for players to deal with their opponents inside this role-playing game.

The details about the new Zone System are featured in a recent issue of the Weekly Jump magazine, and Siliconera has provided translations of those interesting bits of information.

First off, it seems as though the Zone that the game's protagonist can enter may be activated after this character receives plenty of damage, though t is unclear if there are other ways to trigger it.

Once in the Zone though, the protagonist can remain in this state for a while and it can reportedly even last for more than just a single battle.

"Dragon Quest XI" players will know that the protagonist is in the Zone once he starts to emit a bright, blue aura.

As soon as the protagonist gets into the Zone, players can capitalize by unleashing different kinds of attacks. The attacks involve the protagonist and another party member working together.

One attack known as the "Falcon Dance" features the protagonist and Camus brandishing their blades and using them to relentlessly attack an opponent.

Another attack has the protagonist and Sylvia joining up to execute the "Rose Hurricane."

The last attack shows all of the party members cooperating and lending their powers to the protagonist so that he can pull off the "Giga Burst."

One more thing players should know is that the monsters in the game are apparently capable of activating the Zone as well, so they need to keep that in mind or else risk being overwhelmed by a suddenly overpowered opponent.

"Dragon Quest XI" will be released for the Nintendo 3DS and the PlayStation 4 in Japan on July 29.