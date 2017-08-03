'Dragon Quest XI' News: Developer Confirms North America Launch

Dragon Quest XI official website Promotional image for "Dragon Quest XI"

Square Enix has confirmed that the recently released "Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age" will also be made available in North America.

The eleventh main title installment to the "Dragon Quest" franchise has been announced for quite some time now. It was made available in Japan last month for the Nintendo 3DS and PlayStation 4 platforms. However, its release worldwide remained a mystery until Square Enix made a video announcement recently.

In the video, "Dragon Quest" game designer Yuji Horii addressed the franchise's "fans around the world." He said: "'Dragon Quest XI' is a story about a hero. Moreover, the adventure begins slightly unconventionally with a 'pursued hero.' By the time this video is being played, the game would be released in Japan, and many adventures would already be born."

Horii added: "And, not only the Japanese fans, I'm sure the Western fans have been eagerly anticipating a localization of the 'Dragon Quest XI.' Well, let me take this opportunity to announce that the localization for 'Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age' has already begun."

"Dragon Quest XI" was released in Japan on July 29.

Meanwhile, it might still take a few more months before the game arrives in other regions. As explained by Horii, the localization process revolves around translating the entire video game's text to five languages, including English. But the developer promised that Square Enix is working hard to finalize a worldwide release date as soon as possible.

The video ended with Horii placing a group of Slimes inside a piece of travel luggage representing the game's localization to other regions worldwide.

Although the game is already available for the Nintendo 3DS and PS4 consoles in Japan. Square Enix is also working on a Nintendo Switch port but its release date has yet to be announced. As for the localized versions, Horii did not mention whether the game will be released in the same platforms or more.

While Horii also did not mention a timeframe for the release of the "Dragon Quest XI" localized versions, reports speculate it will launch sometime next year.