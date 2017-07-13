'Dragon Quest XI' Reveals More Characters and Other Details

"Dragon Quest XI: In Search of Departed Time" just revealed more details before its release. Square Enix gave fans a preview about the story, especially the fate of the characters and the storyline itself. What more can fans expect from this upcoming game?

Dragon Quest XI official website The protagonist in battle inside "Dragon Quest XI"

In the recent issue of Weekly Jump in Japan, Square Enix revealed more scenes about the upcoming "Dragon Quest XI: In Search of Departed Time." The article gave fans a lot of pictures of in-game scenes that are crucial to the story.

"What are your allies' pasts? What is the resolve that they hold dear to their hearts?" said the opening text of the article. The images shown just below the headline give readers a little preview about what will happen in the upcoming game.

One part of the page shows several snapshots of characters with their in-game dialogues. According to the article, the characters are seen reminiscing about their past, particularly their struggles in the story. On the same page, the character Silva is seen talking about how she thought she won't be coming back to a certain town.

In another part of the page, a text can be read saying, "The people who hold the keys to the truth." The article does not delve too much about the game, but various characters can be seen throughout the page. A particular female character is seen in one of the images and is emphasized by the article. However, not much is known about her yet.

The last preview shown in the article are the pictures of the heroes and the Tree of Life. The part of the article writes, "The Great Tree of Life! What will become of Lotozetasia? The protagonist and company's adventure will finally lead to the great truth of the world!" Based from the images, the Great Tree of Life seems to be in trouble. The once glorious tree is shown to have withered and is now surrounded with darkness. How will heroes deal with this problem?

"Dragon Quest XI: In Search of Departed Time" will be released on July 29 on the PlayStation 4 and 3DS. The game is also said to be developed for the Nintendo Switch.