'Dragon Quest XI' Rumors: A Western Release May Be in the Works

YouTube courtesy of Square Enix 'Dragon Quest XI' may get a western release as well, according to a new rumor

"Dragon Quest XI" is due out in Japan later this month, and now, a new rumor is hinting that it may make its way to the west sometime in the future.

According to a NeoGAF post from user "kubus," a Dutch public relations company apparently confirmed to Gamer.nl that they have been tasked with managing the PR duties for the upcoming game's western release. However, it is still unclear which among the Playstation 4, Nintendo 3DS and Switch versions of the role-playing game may be coming west and when exactly they may be made available.

The NeoGAF user claims to be a contributor to Gamer.nl.

Obviously, this is not exactly official confirmation that "Dragon Quest XI" is indeed going to be released in western nations.

For now at least, the folks over at Square Enix have yet to officially announce a western release for the latest installment of the long-running RPG series.

That said, it would not really be all that surprising if the RPG did get announced for the west.

Over the past few months, developers have done a lot to hype up the game's release in Japan, sharing bits and pieces of information regarding its characters and features consistently while also hosting events that fans can attend in order to celebrate the series.

Still, even if "Dragon Quest XI" really is set to be released for the west, fans in that part of the world may have to wait a bit more before they get that announcement they have been longing for.

Developers are likely still focused on the Japanese release for now, especially since the PS4 and 3DS versions are already due out on July 29.

On top of that, many fans of the series are still waiting to hear about the Switch version of the game since it has not been talked about at length up to this point, so that may be something prioritized ahead of a western release.

More news about "Dragon Quest XI" should be made available soon.