'Dragon Quest XI' Rumors: Nintendo Switch Version Not Set To Be Released This Year?

"Dragon Quest XI" is set to be supported by three different platforms – the PlayStation 4, Nintendo 3DS and the Nintendo Switch – and while two of those versions already have release dates, the third one's date of arrival still appears to be very uncertain.

PS4, Nintendo 3DS versions of 'Dragon Quest XI' are set to be released in Japan on July 29

For those who may have missed it, developers announced recently that the PS4 and 3DS versions of the new role-playing game are due out in Japan on July 29.

As for the Switch version, it does not seem as though developers still have a full grasp on when it may be ready.

The Wall Street Journal's Takashi Mochizuki had an opportunity to ask Square Enix about the Switch version of the RPG, and in response, the company noted that while support is planned, there is still nothing new to announce just yet, Gematsu reported.

Square Enix added that presently at least, it still cannot be determined if the Switch version may have a similar or different release date from the ones coming out for the PS4 and the 3DS.

More recently, it also turns out that the Famitsu listing for the Switch version of "Dragon Quest XI" has been updated and it now shows a launch date of "To Be Announced," that has reportedly been changed from 2017, according to GameZone.

The significance of the change remains unclear at this point, especially with developers yet to share anything new, though it does not look like the best sign for those hoping that the game will also be released for the Switch sometime soon.

Notably, there are also some differences between the PS4 and 3DS versions of the game that have already been highlighted by the developers previously. At this point, it is unclear if the Switch port of the RPG will also feature some unique elements.

More news about "Dragon Quest XI" should be made available soon.