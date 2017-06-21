'Dragon Quest XI' Rumors: When Will More Details About the Nintendo Switch Version Be Revealed?

"Dragon Quest XI" is set to be released for the PlayStation 4, the Nintendo 3DS and the Switch, but fans may be forgiven for not being aware of the third version given how little developers have revealed about it thus far.

YouTube courtesy of Square EnixNo release date is currently known for the Nintendo Switch version of 'Dragon Quest XI'

While developers have shared numerous details about what the PS4 and Nintendo 3DS versions will be like, even offering trailers and early looks at their distinct features, the Switch version remains noticeably absent.

Switch owners likely are not happy with that, and unfortunately, it is still unclear when things may start to change and more details may be shared.

For instance, there is an upcoming Nintendo Direct that will focus on the 3DS version. The Nintendo Direct will shine a spotlight on the distinct features of the 3DS version, which is obviously helpful for interested fans.

Still, even if it is a Nintendo Direct, fans may not hear that much, if anything, about the Switch version of this upcoming role-playing game.

NeoGAF user "Cerium" offered a reading of the announcement and shared that while a "Switch tease" is not out of the question, the Nintendo Direct is still expected to be more about the 3DS version.

It is certainly possible that developers are just managing expectations ahead of the Nintendo Direct, but there is also a chance that the Switch version of "Dragon Quest XI" may be mentioned in just a few sentences, similar to what happened not too long ago.

Just last month, series creator Yuji Horii indicated that there are "grown-up reasons" behind why the Switch version has not been talked about a lot, Gematsu reported. Producer Yosuke Saito also urged fans to stay patient, while hinting that they may have more to reveal when the time is right.

"Dragon Quest XI" is already due out for the PS4 and the Nintendo 3DS in Japan on July 29, but a release date for the Switch version remains unavailable.