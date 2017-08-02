'Dragon Quest XI' Rumors: Will Western Version Be Released for the Nintendo Switch?

YouTube courtesy of Square Enix 'Dragon Quest XI' will be released in the west next year

Developers finally confirmed last week that "Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age" is heading west. However, some important details remain missing thus far, and that includes which platforms may support it.

Currently, the Japanese version of the role-playing game is available to be played on both the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo 3DS, and the expectation is that the same will be the case for the western edition.

According to a recent report from DualShockers, it has even been confirmed that the PS4 will indeed be one of the homes for this game.

Sometime soon, the western version of the RPG may be confirmed for the 3DS as well, but there is still uncertainty surrounding whether another Nintendo platform may end up getting this game.

While two versions of this latest "Dragon Quest" game are already out in Japan, there is actually one more version in the works for the Nintendo Switch.

At this moment, there is next to nothing known about the Switch version of "Dragon Quest XI" other than it is in the works.

When producer Yosuke Saito and series creator Yuji Horii commented on the Switch version earlier this year, they did not really reveal anything. Instead, Horii indicated that there are "grown-up reasons" for why they cannot say anything and Saito asked fans to wait for more details, Gematsu reported.

It is unclear why the Switch version of the RPG is a subject developers are avoiding talking about, but considering where things are right now, it is fair to wonder if the western variant of this new "Dragon Quest" game may even be announced for Nintendo's latest platform at all.

Hopefully for fans, things will be cleared up later this year and that may indeed happen, as developers are already set to reveal more details about the western version this fall.

"Dragon Quest XI" will be released in the west sometime next year.