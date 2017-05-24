'Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen' Finally Coming to PS4, Xbox One

"Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen" has long been released for the PC. The game's immersive universe, gameplay and lovable companions made the title very popular. Due to this success, many fans couldn't help but wonder: When will the game finally be released for the newer platforms? Well, it looks like the developers are finally answering this question.

Capcom A promotional image for "Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen."

The "Dragon's Dogma" series is celebrating its 5th anniversary. The role-playing game (RPG) was first released in 2012 and was directed by the renowned Hideaki Itsuno, who also worked on titles like "Resident Evil" and "Devil May Cry." The series was developed and published by the game company, Capcom. Since then, the open world fantasy has been one of the Capcom's most successful franchises with over 3.2 million copies sold around the world.

Due to the massive success of the series, and the ever-growing number of players of their latest entry, "Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen," Capcom has now announced that they are bringing the game to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. "Dark Arisen" was first launched for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2013 and was then followed by the PC release in 2016. Players who have the latest platforms can now enjoy the game in a much bigger screen.

The re-release version of "Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen" is said to have a much higher resolution to match the sophisticated game platforms. Aside from this, Capcom will also release the PC version in Japan for the first time.

"Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen" is action RPG with a huge open world universe. In the series, players are accompanied by their artificial intelligence (AI) companions called pawns as they venture out in their epic adventure. The game boasts of its combat experience, massive content and stunning visuals.

Players who previously enjoyed the game on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 will love the new additional touches they added to the series.

"Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen" is said to be released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One this fall.