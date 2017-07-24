'Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen' PS4 and Xbox One Release Date News: Game Coming to Consoles in October

Capcom A screenshot from the official website of Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen

After releasing a trailer for "Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen" previously, game developer Capcom has dropped a new clip that teased what gamers can expect from the title's console version. The new trailer for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One came after the video for the PC version was released last year.

Sometime in January 2016, Capcom released the game on PC via Steam. However, it still has not reached Japan until now. As the new console versions of the game are expected to hit the PS4 and Xbox One on Oct. 5, Japan will get the PC version of the game as well.

Meanwhile, "Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen" will be heading to PS4 and Xbox One in North American and European shores in the fall. The release marks the fifth year since the original game debuted in 2012. It sold around 3.2 million copies around the world.

Directed by Hideaki Itsuno who was also in charge of the second, third, and fourth installments of "Devil May Cry," the game "Dragon's Dogma" became an instant hit. A year after its 2012 debut, Capcom released a director's cut of the original game, which featured a new setting and more content.

"Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen" is set in a colossal open world that boasts of a hack and slash gameplay. This action role-playing game is Capcom's westernized version of the popular game "Monster Hunter" and centers on the player as he engages in battles and employs strategies in order to solve challenges.

In playing the game, the player creates a character by choosing among the wide array of options that he has when it comes to job types. He can opt to be a fighter, a sorcerer, archer, assassin or a knight. The gameplay hugely depends on which job type a player selects. As he engages in battles, he can get an Al companion to help him fight and strategize.