'Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen' PS4 and Xbox One Release Date News: Game Coming to Current-Generation Consoles in October with New Features

Facebook/DragonsDogma A promotional image for the "Dragon's Dogma" video game.

Good news has come for the fans of the "Dragon's Dogma" video game series. Capcom has officially revealed the release date for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of the series' latest installment, "Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen."

The game was originally released on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 consoles way back in 2012, and then was brought to PC via Steam last year. According to VG 24/7, it became Capcom's fastest-selling PC game and one of the top three best-selling PC titles in the company's history, next to "Dead Rising 3" and "Resident Evil."

Since its 2012 release, the game has reportedly sold over three million copies worldwide.

Earlier this year, Capcom announced that "Dragon's Dogma" will be coming to current generation consoles to commemorate the game series' fifth anniversary.

On Oct. 3, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One console owners in North America and Europe will be able to enjoy the action role-playing video game as well. Japan, on the other hand, will get their hands on the game on Oct. 5.

Priced at $29.99, it will come with the original "Dragon's Dogma" game, along with all of the content from the latest expansion, "Dark Arisen," including the Bitterblack Isle area, according to GameSpot.

The Bitterblack Isle region is where players will find new enemies and additional quests, along with a new set of weapons, items, and even high-level armor options.

Featuring an epic fantasy setting, dynamic combat styles, and nine different class types, players will also be playing alongside AI companions called Pawns. These are able to fight on their own and level up with the player's character.

"Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen" also features visual enhancements, with Capcom saying that it will run in high-resolution visuals, which are quite evident in the newly released trailer. A 1080p resolution is expected, but many are hoping for the game to support 4K video as well.