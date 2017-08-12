'Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen' PS4, Xbox One Release Date: Action RPG to Arrive in October

"Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen" is finally coming to the current-generation consoles after a year of being exclusively available to the Windows PC. Developer Capcom announced that the action role-playing game (RPG) will arrive with all the expansions for the original game released for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

YouTube/Capcom A screenshot from the "Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen" trailer.

Among the bits and pieces included in the current-gen release is the Bitterblack Isle area from the Dark Arisen PC expansion. Given that it is a port, there's not much else that the game offers other than it can be played on both the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One. Nevertheless, it's still worth a try for a game that is half-a-decade-old.

"Dragon's Dogma" boasts a robust action-focused gameplay with the innovative Pawn system which allows players to enlist avatars created by other players to fight alongside them. It also gives the feeling of a massively multiplayer online (MMO) RPG with a sprawling, scenic and dangerous world to explore.

Despite its features, though, it's not enough to single out the game as unique. Since its release, and the release of its PC port "Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen," the game has been compared to more popular titles of the genre, namely "Dark Souls" and "Skyrim."

These comparisons sometimes work in the game's favor, sometimes it doesn't. Nevertheless, "Dragon's Dogma" is certainly popular enough to warrant successive ports to different platforms and console generations.

It's interesting to note that Capcom decided to port the game to the current consoles rather than making a sequel. It could be that the company resources are being diverted to more promising titles or it is simply a marketing ploy to get the name "Dragon's Dogma" out there once again. Whatever the case, Capcom did say that a sequel is within the realms of possibility.

"Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen" is set to be released on Oct. 3 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.