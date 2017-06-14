Drake and Bella Hadid Dating Rumors: Duo Spotted Leaving L.A. Club Together

Rapper Drake and model Bella Hadid are being swept into dating rumors after the two reportedly get cozy during a party in Los Angeles on Monday.

INSTAGRAM/Bella HadidBella Hadid in March 2016

According to sources who photographed the duo, Drake arrived at The Nice Guy club at around 12:45 a.m. Hadid, on the other hand, arrived at around 1:20 a.m. Although they arrived separately, they reportedly left together at 4 a.m. and hopped into the back of one of Drake's SUVs, Teen Vogue reported. Hadid came out of the front door at The Nice Guy club, while Drake allegedly exited through a different doorway.

Their subsequent destination remains a mystery, but fans have begun to speculate that the two may be an item. Interestingly, Capital FM claimed that Drake has been "liking" a lot of the model's photos on Instagram lately.

Both Drake and Hadid are single. The "Fake Love" rapper reportedly previously had a fling with Jennifer Lopez, who is now in a relationship with Alex Rodriguez. Hadid formerly dated singer The Weeknd, who is now romantically linked to Selena Gomez.

Hoping for some accidental likes on this one... A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jun 13, 2017 at 10:38pm PDT

Last week, Hadid was rumored to be dating model Jordan Kale Barrett, but Hadid shut down the rumors on Instagram and said Barrett is "like a brother" to her. She added that they were both working on a project with Vanity Fair.

Meanwhile, the 20-year-old model opened up about her breakup with The Weeknd in an interview with Grazia in May. She said that she's come into terms about the split and is embracing the single life even more.

"It's like I'm finally getting to the point where I can just think about what I want to do and the places I want to go," Gigi Hadid's younger sister said. "I want to be as independent as possible and worry about myself rather than anyone else."