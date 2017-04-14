Drake and Jorja Smith Dating Rumors: Rapper's Relationship Not a 'One-Off Fling,' Says Source

Following the success of his recent "More Life" playlist, Drake is rumored to be dating 19-year-old U.K. singer Jorja Smith. Smith appeared on two of his "More Life" tracks.

Reuters/MARIO ANZUONI Recording artist Drake walks to the stage to accept the Favorite Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop award during the 2016 American Music Awards.

According to reports, the young singer is currently the focus of the Canadian rapper's love life. Known as a serial dater, Drake reportedly fell head over heels for Smith after the British singer lent her vocals to Drake's "Get It Together" record. Smith also won over the heart of the rapper after collaborating with him for "Jorja Interlude," another "More Life" track.

Reports claim that Smith opened for Drake on some of the U.K. dates of his recent Boy Meets World tour. Fans also noticed that a few weeks ago, the popular rapper posted a photo of Smith performing onstage on his personal Instagram account.

Rumors about Drake dating Smith even grew louder after some fans claimed to spot him in the nearby town of Walsall after his show in Birmingham. Coincidentally, Walsall is the hometown of Smith. Fans also said the two bought sweets from a local store before spending the long night together.

A source recently revealed that Drake is deeply smitten with the 19-year-old singer and that whatever relationship they have now is not just a "one-off fling."

"He's been championing her a little too strongly... He's brought her out on stage at his U.K. gigs and Instagramming about her a lot. So when Jorja started confessing to friends there was a romance brewing, it didn't come completely out the blue," said the source.

Last summer, Drake told with Entertainment Weekly that Smith's "Where Did I Go?" was his favorite song.

Now that Drake seems to be so into Smith, fans see their alleged romance as Drake's second chance at love following his failed relationship with Jennifer Lopez.