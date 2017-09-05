'Drake and Josh' Stars Appear in Reunion Video, Discuss Their Recent Drama

Facebook/Drake-Josh A promotional image for Nickelodeon's old sitcom, "Drake and Josh."

It looks like the drama between Drake Bell and Josh Peck is over.

Back in July, Bell sparked controversy when he expressed his disappointment about not getting invited to his "Drake and Josh" brother Peck's wedding with Paige O'Brien.

The falling out of the onscreen brothers broke their fans' hearts and even ignited mixed reactions from people who took different sides. There was also a number of fans who jokingly blamed Miranda Cosgrove's character, Megan, the younger sister of Drake and Josh in the sitcom, for the incident.

However, a recent video footage showed that Bell and Peck have already made up and that the friendship between the two is far from over.

In Peck's vlog, which was uploaded on his YouTube channel titled "Shua Vlogs," he documented his experience before, during, and after the 2017 Video Music Awards (VMA), and it showed him surprising Bell while they were casually walking.

After Bell saw Peck, the latter wrapped his arm around the former's shoulders and planted a brotherly kiss on the side of his forehead.

The video, where the two insist that "it's all good," has over 6,800,000 million views as of writing.

The actors also posted matching photos on their respective Instagram pages, showing them hugging each other.

Hug me.... A post shared by Josh Peck (@shuapeck) on Aug 27, 2017 at 5:05pm PDT

To further prove to the fans that all is well between the "Drake and Josh" co-stars, they also appeared in a fan's vlog.

YouTuber David Dobrik was surprised by the actors when they both showed up at his house. They staged a mock fight to entertain the viewers, with Bell saying that the Peck's wedding "looked like it sucked anyway."

Now, the video has garnered over 3,000,000 views.

It can be recalled that after Bell lashed out on social media for not being invited to Peck's wedding, he told Entertainment Tonight that he had some regrets about it.