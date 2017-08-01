Drake Bell, Josh Peck Feud: 'No Hard Feelings' as TV Brothers Make Up

It looks like all is well with "Drake & Josh" TV brothers Drake Bell and Josh Peck again. Following an online feud in June, Bell confirmed in a new interview that he and Peck have talked and patched up the miscommunication.

Facebook/Drake & Josh Drake Bell and Josh Peck are okay again following a social media feud that went out of control in June.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Bell expressed regret over his Twitter drama. His post about being upset because he was invited to his pal's wedding led fans to storm Peck's social media account.

Bell admitted that he should have never posted what he could have personally told Peck. He has since deleted the tweets and chalked it up to "being cranky" and "sibling rivalry."

Bell went on to say that he was more shocked and bummed that fans attacked Peck because of what he said. Some fans went as far as calling Peck a fake friend and likened him to Judas, who betrayed Jesus Christ.

"I didn't think it would be that big of a deal. I did not realize that it was going to have such a viral affect," Bell told People, adding he wanted to defend Peck from the attacks.

Fans will be happy to know that the two have since made up. Bell reassured fans that he has "no hard feelings" for his TV brother and best friend.

"I love the kid," Bell further said. "I would work with him until I'm 80 years."

Will the reconciliation lead to a "Drake & Josh" reunion? Fans of the Nickelodeon show have been eager to see the two back together on screen since the show's cancellation in 2007.

Bell said that he is up for working with Peck again. While he has done several other shows after "Drake & Josh," he finds that nothing can match the chemistry he had with his TV brother and that's a rarity in the business.

Meanwhile, the actor is waiting for Peck to agree to a reunion and clear his schedule.