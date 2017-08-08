Drake Bell News: 'Drake & Josh' Alum Opens Up About Wedding Invite Drama

Facebook/Drake-Josh A promotional image for Nickelodeon's old sitcom, "Drake & Josh."

In June, fans of the old Nickelodeon comedy series "Drake & Josh" were heartbroken to have found out that Drake Bell was not invited to his former on-screen brother Josh Peck's wedding.

Peck tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Paige O'Brien. When news about the wedding came out, Bell was surprised, which led him to send out a series of tweets, expressing his disappointment that he was not invited to the wedding of his long-time close friend.

"True colors have come out today. Message is loud and clear. Ties are officially cut. I'll miss ya brotha," Bell reportedly wrote in a series of tweets that have already been deleted.

The cryptic tweets led fans to believe that there was bad blood between the two. However, it may not be the case at all.

Recently, Bell sat down with E! News, where he finally cleared up the wedding invite issue, admitting that his initial reaction was completely sudden and not well thought through.

"I was a little bummed out finding out about it on social media," he told the correspondents. "I just felt like a bummed out brother, just kind of hurt. But it does nothing to our relationship," he added.

Bell reassured the fans that he and former on-screen brother, Peck, are in good terms and that they are still in constant communication. In fact, they have already talked about the issue and have cleared it up.

The 30-year-old actor and musician continued to explain: "I mean, we're brothers. We're friends. He's been one of my dearest friends for the past 18 years. He's one of the people that I know for a fact, no matter what happens in life, I can call Josh at any time of the day and he'll be right there for me."

Also surprised at how much attention his tweets got, he also expressed that he felt upset about some of the negative comments that were thrown at Peck.

When asked if he would be willing to do a "Drake & Josh" reunion, Bell said he would love to do it if their schedules permit it.