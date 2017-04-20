Drake Having a Baby With Instagram Model? Layla Lace Reportedly Accused Rapper on Social Media

Instagram model Layla Lace has recently accused popular recording artist Drake of getting her pregnant. Lace took to social media to lambast the rapper, claiming to have been "disrespected" after she revealed to Drake that she's carrying his child.

(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni)Recording artist Drake walks to the stage to accept the Favorite Artist – Rap/Hip Hop" award during the 2016 American Music Awards.

The 30-year-old recording artist could be a father, if the allegations were true. Drake has been the subject of a social media rant by Instagram model Layla Lace, who claims to have an unconfirmed relationship with the rapper. The bombshell Lace now claims that Drake had gotten her pregnant.

The Instagram model reportedly posted photos of what was claimed to be a positive pregnant test, along with photos of alleged texts and messages between Lace and Drake on Instagram, according to MTO News via Hollywood Life.

In another Instagram post, Lace reportedly went on at length to slam Drake for his "disrespect" after her revelation to him.

"So I guess still in this era, this is the new thing that after you tell a dude you pregnant, they stop answering they phone! One lesson I have learned out of this whole situation is to never be so naive when a guy disrespects you. Like, you don't even have to do nothing wrong to this man, it's really unbelievable how he will just feed you with life and hurt you for NO reason," Lace posted earlier on Instagram, as quoted by the International Business Times.

Lace continued, "Once you forgive and accept it just know he will continue to treat you like s—! I should've ran for the hills but I fell for the 'good guy' image that this a— portrayed to be. What a fraud, I feel so stupid."

The account has since been made private, but not before the model labelled a screenshot by Gayson Kewley as "fake," according to Jezebel. The screenshot by Kewley, who's also known as DJ Spade and a friend of Drake, showed Lace allegedly admitting that the whole thing was a publicity stunt.