'Drake & Josh' Feud: John Stamos Mocks Josh; Miranda Cosgrove Speaks Up As Drake Celebrates B-Day

The "Drake & Josh" Feud shows no signs of letting up. People close to Drake Bell and Josh Peck have been weighing on the situation, where Bell expressed surprise and hurt that he did not get an invite to Peck's wedding.

YouTube/Entertainment Tonight Drake Bell, Josh Peck and Miranda Cosgrove worked together for four years on the set of "Drake & Josh."

John Stamos recently shared a photo of himself with Peck, his former "Grandfathered" co-star, on his Instagram. Stamos had the funniest caption in the photo, which jokingly addressed this whole "Drake & Josh" feud.

"I got invited to the wedding and I didn't even want to go," Stamos wrote. The actor was present when Peck married his long-time girlfriend Paige O'Brien last June 17.

Stamos' post was an effort to ease the tension and drama surrounding the feud between the former Nickelodeon stars. Bell and Peck were TV brothers whom fans thought were close in real life. The illusion shattered after Peck's wedding, when it was revealed the former co-stars have not been speaking to each other for a while.

While Peck might have omitted giving Bell a wedding invite, fans learned that Bell did not even congratulate Peck when he got engaged. Peck was also upfront when he said he does not know how to answer questions asking him about his TV brother because the truth is he has no idea how he is doing as they are not close.

Meanwhile, Miranda Cosgrove, who also worked on the "Drake & Josh" show, confirmed in an interview that he was not at Peck's wedding. Cosgrove wished her co-star a good marriage, though, and added that she will be at Bell's birthday party. The actress also said she and the boys do not get in touch as often as fans would like. Watch Cosgrove's whole interview about the "Drake & Josh" feud in the video below.