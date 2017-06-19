'Drake & Josh' Feud Worsens: Drake Bell Fans Spam Josh Peck's Instagram After Wedding Snub

TV stepbrothers Drake Bell and Josh Peck of Nickelodeon's "Drake & Josh" are having a very public "family" squabble. Now, fans are storming Peck's Instagram after learning Bell was not invited to his wedding.

Facebook/Drake-Josh The feud between the stars of "Drake and Bell" has escalated among the fans.

Fans have been leaving #WeAreAllDrake and "L" messages on Peck's Instagram photos in the last few days since the "Drake & Josh" feud sparked online. According to The Daily Mail, while Bell might not have asked his fans to spam the account, he did lash out on not being invited to his pal's wedding to long-time girlfriend Paige O'Brien in Malibu last week.

Peck publicly confirmed his marriage to O'Brien by posting photos from the wedding ceremony. Following the announcement, Bell showed his bruised feelings over the wedding snub in a couple of tweets, which has since been deleted.

"When you're not invited to the wedding the message is clear..." Bell wrote. "True colors have come out today. Message is loud and clear. Ties officially cut. I'll miss you brotha."

Foreva eva, foreva eva? - Andre 3000 A post shared by Josh Peck (@shuapeck) on Jun 19, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

Bell and Peck worked together from 2004 to 2007 on "Drake & Josh." To the outside world, it looked like they were really close but a source revealed via Us Weekly that the TV brothers don't talk in real life. Bell allegedly did not even greet Peck when he got engaged, according to the source.

In past interviews, Peck related how he'd sometimes feel awkward with questions from fans who always want to know why he's not at events with Bell. "I have no good answer for people — and I get it all the time."

The former co-stars, however, had a mini-reunion on screen in 2016, when Bell was a guest on Peck's show "Grandfathered" on Fox. At that time, Bell told Entertainment Weekly that he and Peck "remained friends off the show" and that being back on the set was definitely nostalgic.

"It was pretty cool being on set and hearing people say 'Okay, we're ready for Drake and Josh,' " he said. Watch that reunion in the video below.