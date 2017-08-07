'Drake & Josh' Reunion Might Be Possible in the Future

Facebook/Drake & Josh Possible reunion for "Drake & Josh"

"Drake & Josh" was one of the American sitcoms that kids from the 2000s grew up to. It was well-received by people of all ages and there is nothing more satisfying than to have the chance to grow up with celebrities Drake Bell and Josh Peck. Recently, the two were caught in drama and conflict after Bell was reportedly hurt that he was not invited to Peck's wedding. The tweets the resulted from it have since been deleted, but the two took the chance to show the world why a reunion might be in order.

"We've been together 18 years, Josh and me, me and Josh," Bell explained to ET, in an exclusive interview. "We've been so close, it was just one of those things where you know, I'd been talking to him, and he's been telling me about the engagement. And then I saw on social media, the wedding, and I didn't hear about it. So, it was just one of those things where it was just like, 'You didn't even tell me?! I had to find out on social media?' And then you're like, 'You know what!? Fine!' and then I'm like, wait, I probably shouldn't have done that."

According to E! Online, Bell went on to explain that he and Peck will always be brothers and the best of friends. He indulges in the fact that they still talk all the time and that they are always there for each other. The chemistry of the friends was also notable enough for fans to start asking the question of when there will be a reunion for both of them.

Bell admits that he has a busy schedule but would definitely jump on the opportunity if the stars line up and allow him and Peck to give what their fans are asking for. Considering the relationship between the two, it might just be possible. Of course, fans might have to wait a while before the producers get in on it.