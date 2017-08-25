Drake News: Singer/Rapper Wears Socks with Rihanna's Image

REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett Singer Rihanna walks out onto the catwalk after the presentation of her Rihanna for River Island Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during London Fashion Week, Feb. 16, 2013.

Drake has recently worn his love for Rihanna, not on his sleeves, but on his feet.

Almost a year after they called their relationship quits, seemingly with finality, Drake has recently shown what seems to be a tribute to his ex-flame, Rihanna, whom he dated on-and-off since 2010 until in October last year. In a recent Instagram post, the Billboard Artist of the Year awardee is seen sprawling on a couch while flaunting a pair of his ex's Rihanna's "Fenty for Stance," which features a stitch-work of Rihanna's image wearing the same outfit she was garbed in in the first part of and Drake's "Work" music video.

The Canadian rapper/singer captioned the post with the Spanish word "Trabajo," which literally translates to "Work" in English.

Trabajo A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 21, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

While the two had been in an on-and-off relationship for six years, many were still hoping that the two would reconcile. In fact, days prior to this year's Billboard Music Awards, rumors claiming that the two would share the stage for a musical performance got the fans excited. However, apart from Rihanna being a no-show at the event, hopes of the fans for a reconciliation between the two became bleak as Drake professed his love for Nicki Minaj at the said event.

"Nicki Minaj, I'm so glad we found our way back because I love you. And I could never ever, ever see it any other way," Drake said as he accepted his Top Billboard 200 Album award in May.

While there were rumors claiming that Rihanna felt bad over Drake's declaration of love for Minaj, a source exclusively told Hollywood Life that the singer has long moved on from her ex-boyfriend and does not want to discuss anything that concerns him.

"She's over him and has been for a very long time...Rih just hopes that Nicki isn't stupid and thinks that she's Drake's one and only girl, because she had to learn that the hard way," the incognito source told the online publication.

Rihanna is currently in a relationship with billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel.