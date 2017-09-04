'Dream Festival! R' Episode 3 Spoilers: Yuto to Finally Open Up About Ryo

Dream Festival! Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese anime series, "Dream Festival! R," the sophomore season of "Dream Festival!"

Is KUROFUNE really over or will there be another chance for Keigo and Yuto to start over again on the next episode of the Japanese anime series, "Dream Festival! R"?

After losing to DearDream in the previously held Dream-Fes, Keigo became even more determined to reach the top and prove that their current popularity and success wasn't just a fluke. He wanted to prove this as fact to himself more than anything else, and it was for this reason that he began acting in a rather princely way, always intent at pleasing everyone.

This bothered Yuto, but not as much as when Keigo kept asking him to finish a piece of lyrics he sang that one night after a meeting with Sho about an upcoming music festival. Keigo wanted to make it their first song, but Yuto deemed the said song to be too personal to share with anyone.

This caused a small rift between the duo, which just kept getting wider as Keigo tried to convince Yuto to reconsider. Finally, during a concert at the D-four Theater, a week before Music Future, their unit broke apart in front of the audience, and the episode ended with what seemed to be the end of KUROFUNE.

The cliffhanger ending both stunned and broke fans' hearts, but the preview for the next episode titled "The Two Standing in the Fog!!" seems to hint at a possible reconciliation between Keigo and Yuto. It also promises to reveal the mystery behind Ryo and just what role he plays in Yuto's life.

But will this revelation be enough to rebuild the broken pieces of KUROFUNE?

Advanced digital distribution of "Dream Festival! R" is on Wednesdays on various online streaming platforms including Crunchyroll. The series is scheduled to air on television on Friday, Oct. 6, on Tokyo MX and BS11. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site.