'DRM-Freedom Sale' at the Humble Store Offers DRM-Free Games at Discounted Prices

Facebook/outlastii A promo image for "Outlast II," which is one of the games featured at the DRM-Freedom Sale

For this year's Independence Day celebration, the Humble Store is having their own promo event, promising freedom from Digital Rights Management (DRM) restrictions. Their ongoing DRM-Freedom Sale promo features reduced prices for games without the DRM.

Freedom from DRM, which could slow down games and make their re-use or resale impossible, is always a good thing for PC gamers. The DRM-Freedom Sale promo is currently running on the Humble Store retail site, and it features a ton of games at big discounts.

Some highlights for the sale include several great games from indie makers. A recent title that made waves in the past couple of years is "The Witness," a puzzle game from Braid developer Jonathan Blow. The game, which has an average rating of 87 out of 100 on the Metacritic review system, is now up for grabs for just $16, a 60 percent cut from its regular price.

The second chapter of the hit adventure game "The Banner Saga 2" is also included in the sale, free from DRM. The game has a tallied Metacritic score of 82 and is now available at half-price, for just $10.

Classic indie games like "Outlast 2" are also up for great discounts, at $21 after a 30 percent price slash. "Besiege" is also up for sale for just $4.79 with 40 percent off, as well as "Starbound," now worth just $9.89 after a 34 percent discount.

Many more games are available free of DRM at the Humble Store promo site. Five percent of proceeds from the promo goes to the Save The Children charity group.

The games featured in the sale will come with two versions; one of which is the Steam download copy with its own activation key. A download of a DRM-free copy of the game is also available as well after purchase. This copy can be re-used on as many PCs as the user could want, with no Steam account restrictions, according to GameSpot.