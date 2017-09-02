Duchess Kate Joins Prince William and Prince Harry in Paying Tribute to Late Princess Diana

(PHOTO: REUTERS/Justin Tallis/Pool) Britain's Prince Harry (R) and Prince William attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton, the sister of Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.

Prince William and Prince Harry recently visited a memorial garden dedicated to their late mother, Princess Diana, as they acknowledge her 20th death anniversary.

According to reports, the princes were accompanied by William's wife, Duchess Catherine. They headed to what had been known as the Sunken Garden at London's Kensington Palace to mark the occasion. "The engagement will allow the Princes to pay tribute to the life and work of their mother the day before the twentieth anniversary of her death," reads an earlier press release from Kensington Palace.

William and Harry also took time to thank members of the public for their support. They personally accepted bouquets from visiting kids, carefully placing the flowers at the foot of a large banner featuring the late Princess' photo. It was a touching scene, as Telegraph notes, that starkly contrasts the somber mood they were in during their visit two decades ago.

Diana's passing in Paris sparked an overwhelming grief that surprised everyone. Thousands of mourners went to the palace to pay tribute to the beloved princess. She was remembered as the "People's Princess" due to her widespread popularity and humanitarian efforts.

Both princes have previously opened up about how the loss of Diana affected their lives. Their grief inspired them to become mental health campaigners — inspiring struggling individuals to let their voice be heard instead of bottling up their emotions.

Back in April, William admitted that the pain of losing his mother lingers to this day. "You never get over it, it's such an unbelievably big moment in your life that it never leaves you. You just learn to deal with it," he expained (via Reuters).

Harry, on the other hand, revealed that he almost had a "complete breakdown" on multiple occasions and had sought counseling in his late twenties to cope with his grief.