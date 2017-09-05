'Duck Dynasty' Alum Sadie Robertson News: Reality Star Shares Her Experience in Battling an Eating Disorder

"Duck Dynasty" star Sadie Robertson opened up to her fans about a secret that she has long kept from everyone, even from her own family. In her blog, the reality star finally shared with her readers her long-hidden struggle with an eating disorder.

YouTube/Sadie Robertson Sadie Robertson, as shown in her profile photo for her "Live Original" video channel on YouTube.

The former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant shared with her fans how she battled an eating disorder, and how her self-image suffered in her recent stint with the dance competition. She shared how her eating problem was worsened by a negative body image, and how it was an ugly ordeal that she kept it in secret.

"My self-worth was demolished, and I began to lose sight of my true identity. I was able to hide my ugliness on the inside, and that meant no one could call it out. There was no accountability," she wrote on her blog called "Live Original" on Saturday, Sep. 2.

Her self-image, especially during the weeks that she took part in "Dancing with the Stars" season 19, took a drastic hit. Every time she looked at herself, it was to assess her flaws, such that it has become something of an obsession for her.

"At least five times a day, I would wrap my hands around my thighs, making sure they hadn't grown beyond what I could reach," she related in her blog post. She adds that she had begun to count calories and talk about diet all the time, as well.

Robertson finally shook off her doubts about herself, and now, she is about 15 pounds heavier than when she was on the dancing show. Even then, the old habits still come back to her at random times. "But it is my job to take authority over them," she firmly stated.

Robertson also took to social media to share more about her secret battle with her self-image and her eating problems. Fans responded with overwhelming support as her post garnered more than 155,000 likes in just two days, with many of them posting comments praising her for coming forward like she did.