'Duck Dynasty' Star Missy Robertson Says Daughter's Health Struggles Are 'All About Jesus'

"Duck Dynasty" star Missy Robertson loves being a mother. Even though her 13-year-old daughter was born with a bilateral cleft lip and palate, she knows everything happened according to God's wonderful planning and that everything is about Him.

(PHOTO: FACEBOOK/MISSY WEST ROBERTSON) Missy Robertson hugs her 13-year-old daughter, Mia.

During an interview with the Daily Journal, Robertson said motherhood actually helped deepen her spiritual journey.

"Being a mother is wonderful. It's helped me understand my Father's love for me. Even though He lets us go through struggles, I understand more now that they help us grow in our dependence and gratitude for Him and His ultimate sacrifice. This life is not about me. It's about Jesus," she said.

Aside from Mia, Robertson is also the mother of Reed and Cole. She considers all three of them as her biggest successes. Because God entrusted "three beautiful souls" for her to raise, she prays everyday that "they keep His path."

Her dedication to her children really paid off, because Robertson said they have surpassed every dream she had set for them. She is proud that they are all hard workers who are kind and inclusive to the people around them.

"Most importantly, they understand that without Jesus, we are nothing," she shared. "They also understand that they have and will mess up, but that they can go to their Father in heaven and their parents on earth for forgiveness and understanding."

Meanwhile, Robertson earlier wrote on her blog that her daughter actually taught her how to embrace her shortcomings to "expand God's kingdom." Robertson said she grew up very shy, but Mia is the complete opposite and even had the desire to enter public speaking.

When she read her daughter's first speech, Robertson could not help but be amazed how Mia accepted her life and used it to challenge others.

"Isn't that what this life is about? Using our setbacks, difficulties, flaws and imperfections to show others about God's love?" she wrote. "Do you think that because God has allowed you to go through terrible things or have an affliction or disappointments that He doesn't love you? Quite the contrary."