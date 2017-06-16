'DuckTales' Air Date, Latest News: Premiere Date, All-New Theme Song Revealed

Disney XD's reboot of the fan-favorite cartoon series "DuckTales" finally has a premiere date.

(Photo: Facebook/ducktales)A promotional photo of Disney XD's "DuckTales."

According to E! Online, the upcoming animated series will first premiere a one-hour TV movie that will be aired for 24 consecutive hours on Saturday, August 12, commencing at midnight EDT/PDT. The series will then officially debut with the launch of its first two new episodes on Saturday, Sept. 23, which coincides with the original show's 30th anniversary.

"DuckTales" and its upcoming TV movie "Woo-oo!" will be released in 34 languages and in 162 countries across the world via Disney XD channels and Disney channels. They will also be available on the Disney XD app and the Disney XD VOD on the same dates.

The network has also revealed the "DuckTales" reboot's opening sequence on the show's official Facebook page. The new version of the show's iconic theme song is performed by singer-songwriter Felicia Barton and produced by Emmy Award winner Michael "Smidi" Smith and composer Dominic Lewis. The theme song will be released by Walt Disney Records on Friday, June 23.

Disney is promoting the anticipated premiere of "DuckTales" in a variety of ways. For example, "The DuckTales: All Ducked Out" avatar creator will be launched this July on the Disney XD app and on Disney LOL. The network has also promised that new games will be released after that.

Donald Duck will also be making a featured appearance in the popular mobile game "Angry Birds" starting on Thursday, Aug. 3. New "DuckTales" print and e-book will also be released by Disney Press this summer; while a doodle book, joke book and a guide book written by the show's characters are set for launch next year, beginning in January.

The voice cast of the new "DuckTales" cartoon series includes David Tennant as Scrooge McDuck, Danny Pudi as Huey, Ben Schwartz as Dewey, Bobby Moynihan as Louie, Kate Micucci as Webby Vanderquack, Beck Bennett as Launchpad McQuack, Toks Olagundoye as Mrs. Beakley, and Tony Anselmo as Donald Duck.

"DuckTales," a production of Disney Television Animation, will be carrying a TV-Y7 parental guideline.