'DuckTales' Reboot Air Date, News: Opening Title Sequence and Premiere Date Revealed

Disney XD has announced the premiere date for the reboot of "DuckTales," and it will be a day-long event.

Facebook/ducktalesA promotional photo of Disney XD's "DuckTales."

According to reports, Disney XD's anticipated "DuckTales" revival will debut on Saturday, Aug. 12. The animated comedy series' premiere will kick off with an hourlong TV movie that will be on air for 24 consecutive hours starting midnight on Disney XD.

Then, the show will officially begin airing with two new episodes on Sept. 23 at 7 a.m. EDT. Viewers can also catch the said episodes through the Disney XD app and Disney XD VOD on the said date. The original Emmy-winning series was launched in September 1987, which means the revival coincides with the animated program's 30th anniversary. Additionally, Disney has unveiled the show's opening title sequence and the new rendition of the classic theme song.



The TV movie is titled "Woo-oo" and its storyline unfolds as Donald Duck brings his grandnephews Huey, Dewey and Louie to the home of their great-uncle, Scrooge McDuck. The mischief-making triplets befriend Webby, and together, they all learn the family secrets from Scrooge's past. Their discovery leads them to an epic journey to the Lost City of Atlantis.

"Doctor Who" actor David Tennant has been tapped to voice Scrooge McDuck, and joining him are "Community's" Danny Pudi as Huey, "Saturday Night Live" comedian Bobby Moynihan as Louie, and "Parks and Recreation" star Ben Schwartz as Dewey. Also on board are "Castle" alum Toks Olagundoye as Mrs. Beakley, "Mickey Mouse" voice actor Tony Anselmo as Donald Duck, Kate Micucci of "Garfunkel and Oates" fame as Webby Vanderquack, and "Saturday Night Live" actress Beck Bennett as Launchpad McQuack.

Aside from the main cast, "DuckTales" will feature both original and brand-new characters, including Gizmoduck and his alter-ego Fenton Crackshell-Cabrera (Lin-Manuel Miranda), Scrooge's former love Goldie O'Gilt (Allison Janney), billionaire Mark Beaks (Josh Brener), Scrooge's fiercest rival Flintheart Glomgold (Keith Ferguson), Ma Beagle and her Beagle Boys (Margo Martindale and Eric Bauza, respectively), teenager Lena (Kimiko Glenn), professor Ludwig Von Drake (Corey Burton), scientist Gyro Gearloose (Jim Rash) and villain Gladstone Gander (Paul F. Tompkins).