'DuckTales' Reboot Release Date: Animated Series Makes a Comeback This August

Disney's animated series "DuckTales" will be making a comeback this year. The news was announced at this year's D23 Expo along with other big news about the company's upcoming projects.

YouTube/DisneyXD "DuckTales" returns this August.

For those who are not a fan of Disney or are too young to remember, the series is based on the Donald Duck and Uncle Scrooge comics by Carl Barks. It follows the adventures, or rather misadventures, of Donald, his nephews and Scrooge McDuck. Some would say it was the quintessential '90s cartoon comedy.

The franchise also served as an inspiration for the "Indiana Jones" franchise with their exploration of archeological sites in search of treasure, courtesy of Uncle Scrooge. The series also spawned a number of other products such as an NES game that is considered one of the best ever produced for the platform.

D23 Expo 2017 gave a sneak peek to the "DuckTales" reboot with a trailer featuring the new Scrooge McDuck. The three-minute teaser showcases Uncle Scrooge's stingy personality that has made him the poster boy for excessive greed.

Scrooge will be voiced former "Doctor Who" star David Tennant and will be joined by "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda as well as Allison Janney and Danny Pudi. Kate Micucci of the "Big Bang Theory" will also be joining the show's cast in lending their voices to the animated cartoon ducks.

The upcoming series will also hold a panel at San Diego Comic-Con this Friday, July 21 at 1:15 p.m. PST/4:15 p.m. EDT. The cast and production staff will share exclusive sneak peeks and discuss what it's like to bring the classic animated series to a younger generation of viewers.

"DuckTales" will premiere on Saturday, Aug. 12 with an hour-long TV movie that will air non-stop for 24 hours starting midnight. The series will then continue with two new episodes on Saturday, Sept. 23 starting at 7 a.m. EDT on Disney XD.