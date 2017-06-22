Duggar Family 'Counting On' News: Sneak Peek of Joy-Anna and Austin's Wedding

In a sneak peek of Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth's wedding, it was revealed that the couple paid no heed to one popular wedding tradition — the bride and groom not seeing each other prior to the wedding ceremony.

Facebook/countingontlc "Counting On" stars include Joy-Anna Duggar who recently held her wedding.

The moment Joy-Anna spots Austin, she rushes to his side, utters "I love you," and gives her fiancé a big hug. As revealed in the trailer, hours before the couple say their "I dos" before a church filled with family and close friends, Joy-Anna and Austin get cozy with each other as they both try to soak in their wedding, which they cannot seem to believe.

The pair is aware of the wedding taboo; nevertheless, they showed no care for it. Speaking to the people behind the camera of "Counting On," Joy-Anna's then husband-to-be said, "Joy and I just do things different and we needed to talk about some things and pray together and so we threw the tradition out the window."

When asked about the moment they are looking forward to the most in the ceremony, Joy-Anna shared it is the exchanging of vows, while Austin admitted he is looking forward to placing the wedding ring on his bride's finger. As for their first kiss, the groom said, "that is a given."

The pair exchanged vows last month, two months since their engagement. The couple has been friends for 15 years. When they got together, they definitely wasted no time. It has been a whirlwind romance since Austin popped the question four months into their courtship.

It seems like the Forsyths are not as traditional as Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. In a recent episode of "Counting On," the pair was spotted holding hands, probably by accident, but nonetheless, they did it while they were still dating. It is not the kind of dating etiquette that the Duggar parents approve of. But now that they are wed, they can do so as they please.

The latest season of "Counting On" airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EDT on TLC.

