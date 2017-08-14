Duggar Family News: '19 Kids and Counting' Cast Draws Mixed Reactions over Gender-Segregation of Kids in Leisure Activities

Facebook/Duggar Family Official The Duggar boys brushed up on their archery skills last weekend at the Fort Rock Family Camp's Courageous Men of the World event in Wisconsin.

The Duggar family is grabbing headlines once more as their social media posts have revealed that the Duggar children are being segregated into two groups based on their gender when they engage in activities.

While many people admire Jim and Michelle Duggar for their method of raising their children who still stay with them, some can't help but point out that they are too conservative at times. Recently, the cast of "19 Kids and Counting" has drawn mixed reactions from the netizens after it was observed that the family separates their children based on their gender when they organize leisure activities.

As seen in the recent social media post of the Duggars, the boys of the reality series went with their father, Jim, to Wisconsin for the Fort Rock Family Camp's Courageous Men of the World event last weekend. There, the Duggar boys learned archery and firing shotguns and rifles without the girls.

A week prior to the all-boys activity, only the female Duggars attended Jennifer Duggar's birthday celebration at Lokomotion, a kid-oriented amusement center featuring mini-golf, go-karts, and more. And while the boys were having their kind of fun in Wisconsin last weekend, the female Duggars were also in attendance at the wedding of a family friend where Jinger Duggar was a bridesmaid and the younger Duggar girls served as flower girls.

Because of the apparent practice of gender segregation in the Duggar family, some now suspect that the Duggar patriarch and matriarch may just be taking some precautions to avert history from happening again. To recall, the family became controversial after it was revealed in 2015 that Josh Duggar actually molested his sisters Jana, Jessa, Jill, Jinger, and Joy-Anna when they were still kids.

While the police report on Josh molesting his own sisters should have been classified, it leaked to a magazine. It resulted into the Duggar sisters jointly filing a case against the city and the publication, citing the reason that their names should have been withheld as they were only minors when the separate incidents happened.