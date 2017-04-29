Duggar Family News 2017: 'Counting On' Season 3 in the Works; Josh and Wife Anna Joining the Show?

Since the sophomore season of TLC's "Counting On" ended, fans of the Duggar family have been wondering whether or not the reality show will be renewed for another season. Luckily for them, the network has reportedly promised that the third season of the reality show is already in the works and that it will premiere sometime in summer of this year.

REUTERS/Discovery Communications/Handout Anna Duggar, Marcus Duggar and Josh Duggar stand for a portrait in Springdale, Arkansas, on June 21, 2014.

While TLC has not yet given any official announcement about season 3, fans remain hopeful that they will be able to catch up on the lives of the Duggars soon. If the rumor about season 3's summer premiere is true, then that means fans will finally get to be updated on the lives of their favorite Duggar kids again.

According to reports, the Duggar family will get even bigger in "Counting On" season 3. The upcoming season is said to feature juicy updates on the wedding plans of Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth, as well as well as Ben and Jessa Seewald's relationship and their new baby, Henry.

While season 3 will include updates on the lives of the younger Duggars, the reality show will also continue to follow the lives of the elder children of the family. The new season will feature events where the older children are shown living their married lives, experiencing the joys and hardships of parenthood and adjusting to their surroundings. The title of the show suggests that when it comes to the number of kids added to the clan, fans will have to continue "counting on."

Meanwhile, it remains uncertain if Josh Duggar and his wife Anna will be joining season 3. Rumor has it that the controversies that Josh got caught in will make it somewhat difficult for him to be part of the reality show this time.

Since TLC has not yet confirmed when season 3 will premiere, "Counting On" fans should stay tuned for more updates.