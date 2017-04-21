Duggar Family 2017: Jessa Duggar Slammed by Fans for Sons' Easter Outfits

Jessa Duggar is currently on the receiving end of criticisms after dressing up her sons for Easter. But the "19 Kids and Counting" star defended herself.

(Photo: Facebook/Counting On) Jessa Seewald, Ben and Spurgeon in "Counting On"s promotional banner.

Just recently, Duggar posted a photo of herself, together with her family, on Instagram. In the picture, she was seen carrying Spurgeon. On the other hand, her husband was holding Henry.

Henry was shown wearing a turquoise colored polo paired with a cute navy blue bow tie. Duggar matched her son's top with a beige shorts.

Meanwhile, Spurgeon sported a blue onesie designed with white buttons. He wore a bow tie just like his older brother.

It seems okay, though. However, it did not sit well with some of her followers.

One of Duggar's followers commented saying, "use your head Jessa. The boys need to wear shoes when outside." Another follower asked why Henry and Spurgeon are not wearing their shoes.

The comments sparked a debate between Duggar's followers. Fortunately, some of her fans got her back and defended the TLC star.

One Instagram user asked the others to stop the negative comments. She also said that she believes the couple will not do anything to harm their kids. Some even shared their and their children's shoe stories to prove that Henry and Spurgeon are not the only children in the world who do not wear shoes.

Duggar then addressed the criticisms. She clarified that they did give Henry and Spurgeon shoes to wear, but "Spurgeon took his shoes off." Duggar and his husband just did not put it back on. Besides, she added that Spurgeon is "still a baby"; thus, they can carry him around frequently with ease.

This is the second time Duggar was criticized for dressing her son. In February, she was also called out by her followers for posting an "immodest" photo of her son who was photographed wearing a white onesie and a checkered button-down shirt.