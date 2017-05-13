Duggar Family News 2017: Josh Duggar Making His TV Comeback on 'Counting On'

If the latest rumors about the Duggar Family are anything to go by, Josh Duggar will be back on the small screen with an appearance on "Counting On."

(Photo: REUTERS/Brian Frank)Josh Duggar, Executive Director of the Family Research Council Action, speaks at the Family Leadership Summit in Ames, Iowa, August 9, 2014.

For the uninitiated, Duggar was embroiled in a child molestation scandal a couple of years ago that ultimately led to the cancellation of the family's TLC series, "19 Kids and Counting."

Duggar has come and gone to rehab since then and it appears that he is ready to reunite with TLC as much as the network is and that his family is welcoming him back to the fold.

A source that spoke to In Touch Weekly says that nobody thought that the day would come the network would have him back. It turns out that if things go well, Duggar will appear in the next season of "Counting On."

According to the insider, Duggar family patriarch Jim Bob Duggar spent a month trying to get TLC on board with his son returning to the show.

"They finally caved and agreed to let him film an upcoming Counting On webisode where he'll talk about his joy at learning he's going to be a father again," the source went on to say.

TLC wants to test the waters first by having Duggar appear on a webisode of "Counting On." If the episode is "well-received," then the eldest Duggar sibling will be allowed to appear in the next season.

Duggar has been off the radar and has not been allowed to participate in television appearances ever since it was revealed he sexually molested some of his younger sisters when he was a minor.

He then admitted to watching pornography and was discovered to have had two accounts on Ashley Madison, a website that helped married people engage in affairs.

Duggar quit his job and went to rehab. His family, especially his wife Anna Duggar, has stayed supportive all throughout the process.