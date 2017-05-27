Duggar Family News 2017: Joy-Anna Duggar Marries Austin Forsyth​; Joseph Duggar Is Engaged to Kendra Caldwell

After a three-month engagement, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth​ are married.

The pair tied the knot in a church where they were surrounded by friends and family, the Duggar family announced on their website this week.

Joy-Anna, 19, and Austin, 23, have been close friends for almost 15 years. The "19 Kids and Counting" star and her then boyfriend (now husband) entered courtship in November before announcing their engagement in March.

In a recent interview, Joy-Anna shared how she felt during the ceremony. She also mentioned that she and Austin will be traveling a lot for their honeymoon. "Leading up, it was so surreal until I was walking down the aisle and then I was like, 'Oh my goodness, it's actually here,'" an emotional Joy-Anna said. "We are going to be traveling for our Honeymoon for awhile."

Meanwhile, another Duggar sibling is about to say "I do." Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell were guests at Joy-Anna and Austin's wedding when the proposal happened. While everyone was focused on the newlyweds, Joseph surprised his girlfriend by asking her to marry him.

Kendra revealed that she wanted to say a lot of things to Joseph at the time but she was overcome with emotions. "I'm so happy and so shocked. There's so many words I want to say, but just shocked," she told PEOPLE.

Kendra, 18, and Joseph, 22, did not share further details about their surprising engagement. It's likely an effort on their part to make fans tune in to the next season of "Counting On" and see how Joseph proposed to Kendra.

Although many are happy for the Joseph's decision to settle down, some have called out his way of popping the question. Joseph is getting slammed by critics for stealing the spotlight from his younger sister, Joy-Anna. After all, it was her wedding day and all the attention should have been given to her. Some even described Joseph's proposal as inconsiderate and "tacky."

The next season of "Counting On" will feature Joy-Anna and Austin's wedding when it premieres on Monday, June 12 on TLC.