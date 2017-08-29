Duggar Family News 2017: Why Are Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard Asking Money From Fans Again?

Reality TV couple Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard are in hot water again. The "Counting On" stars are getting criticized for asking money from their fans and it is not the first time they have done this.

Facebook/CountingOnTLC The Duggar family will be back for another season of "Counting On" on TLC this September.

Duggar and her husband sought donations from their followers so that they could continue with their missionary work in Arkansas. In a post on Twitter, which has since been deleted, Dillard reportedly shared a link where the public can send in donations to his Cross Church School of Ministry (CCSM).

"This will enable me to fulfill my specific calling to ministry this year, including trips for Gospel-advancement and humanitarian work in Northwest Arkansas, North America, and abroad," the reality TV star and pastor wrote.

Fans, however, called out Duggar's husband for what he did, citing that they earn enough money from doing their TLC show so they don't need to seek donations for their projects. Before removing the link, Dillard had a goal of $6,500 and raised at least $125.

Duggar and Dillard also crowd-sourced funds from their followers when they went to Central America for a church mission. Since returning to the country, however, the couple declared that they will not be asking money from their fans anymore, which is in contrast to what recently happened.

Meanwhile, reports cited that Duggar and Dillard's time on TLC might soon be scaled down as producers are said to be considering axing the reality TV stars from "Counting On." Much of the problem is blamed on Dillard's actions. Aside from asking funds from fans, he has also been embroiled in controversies for his statements against the transgender community.

It's no secret that Dillard has strong but conservative opinions about these issues and producers supposedly worry that he could turn into another Josh Duggar.

Meanwhile, TLC will premiere a new season of "Counting On" on Monday, Sept. 11, at 9 p.m. EDT. The couple will still be very visible in this installment.