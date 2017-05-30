Duggar Family News: Austin Forsyth Says Saying 'I Do' to Joy-Anna Lifted Burden on His Shoulders

"Counting On" star Joy-Anna Duggar and her new husband Austin Forsyth took everyone by surprise when they tied the knot over the weekend.

(PHOTO: TLC) 'Counting On' star Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are now married.

In a video announcement shared by the Christian couple, the two expressed their joy that they are now husband and wife. "The moment I said 'I do' was just a huge burden off my shoulder," Forsyth said. "I'm just looking forward to getting to share my life — its good times and its challenges — with my best friend."

As for Duggar, she said it is a true blessing from God to experience wedded bliss with Forsyth. "Saying our vows and saying 'I do' and committing our lives to each other is so incredible," she said. "I feel so blessed to be married to him."

Duggar's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, are also overjoyed because of their union. "What an absolutely wonderful day our family will always treasure. As parents, we could not be more grateful for the godly woman Joy has become, and the loving husband she married! We love you, Joy and Austin, and are so happy for you both, as you embark on this exciting journey together!" they said in their statement.

Forsyth and Duggar's wedding was not the only surprise the Duggar family had in store that weekend. Joy-Anna's older brother Joseph also finally proposed to his girlfriend, Kendra Caldwell, during the wedding.

They are "so excited to be engaged and look forward to a lifetime together," a post on the Duggar Family Blog said. They are grateful to God for bringing them together, and are looking forward to serving Him as husband and wife, it added.

Jim Bob and Michelle also have felicitations to share with the engaged couple. "Our sweet Joe is on the verge of starting his own family. We are so happy for them both. Above all, we are so thankful for their love and commitment to Christ," they said.

"We are so excited about another Duggar wedding in the near future! We know wonderful days are ahead for Joe and Kendra and we are looking forward to every moment! Our entire family rejoices!"